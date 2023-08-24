Home States Odisha

1 dies, four others of dacoits gang arrested in Odisha

However, another accused identified as Rupesh Naik died on Tuesday as he sustained grievous injuries during his escape after committing the crime.

Published: 24th August 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Four persons of a 12-member dacoits gang were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in looting the house of one Dhanjay Sahu in Olma village within Koksara police limits on August 21 (Monday).

However, another accused identified as Rupesh Naik died on Tuesday as he sustained grievous injuries during his escape after committing the crime. Naik was initially taken to Bhawanipatna government hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR in Burla where he succumbed during treatment, informed Dharamgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dhiraj Chopdar.

“The cause of Naik’s death can be ascertained after receiving a postmortem report. Meanwhile, some incriminating articles and part of the stolen money have been recovered from the accused’s possession,” he added.

On the night of August 21, the dacoits broke into the house of Sahu and after locking the family members in a room, looted valuables including 250 gm of gold ornaments by breaking the almirah.

They further damaged many household appliances and fled. While others managed to escape, Naik, who was also a part of the gang, fell down while fleeing and sustained injuries. Villagers then nabbed and handed him over to police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dacoits gang arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp