1 dies, four others of dacoits gang arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Four persons of a 12-member dacoits gang were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in looting the house of one Dhanjay Sahu in Olma village within Koksara police limits on August 21 (Monday).

However, another accused identified as Rupesh Naik died on Tuesday as he sustained grievous injuries during his escape after committing the crime. Naik was initially taken to Bhawanipatna government hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR in Burla where he succumbed during treatment, informed Dharamgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dhiraj Chopdar.

“The cause of Naik’s death can be ascertained after receiving a postmortem report. Meanwhile, some incriminating articles and part of the stolen money have been recovered from the accused’s possession,” he added.

On the night of August 21, the dacoits broke into the house of Sahu and after locking the family members in a room, looted valuables including 250 gm of gold ornaments by breaking the almirah.

They further damaged many household appliances and fled. While others managed to escape, Naik, who was also a part of the gang, fell down while fleeing and sustained injuries. Villagers then nabbed and handed him over to police.

BHAWANIPATNA: Four persons of a 12-member dacoits gang were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in looting the house of one Dhanjay Sahu in Olma village within Koksara police limits on August 21 (Monday). However, another accused identified as Rupesh Naik died on Tuesday as he sustained grievous injuries during his escape after committing the crime. Naik was initially taken to Bhawanipatna government hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR in Burla where he succumbed during treatment, informed Dharamgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dhiraj Chopdar. “The cause of Naik’s death can be ascertained after receiving a postmortem report. Meanwhile, some incriminating articles and part of the stolen money have been recovered from the accused’s possession,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On the night of August 21, the dacoits broke into the house of Sahu and after locking the family members in a room, looted valuables including 250 gm of gold ornaments by breaking the almirah. They further damaged many household appliances and fled. While others managed to escape, Naik, who was also a part of the gang, fell down while fleeing and sustained injuries. Villagers then nabbed and handed him over to police.