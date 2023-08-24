20K junior teachers to be hired by School and Mass Education dept in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 20,000 teachers will be appointed as junior teachers (schematic) on an annual agreement basis through a single recruitment drive to be conducted by the School and Mass Education department. The guidelines for the purpose were released by the department on Tuesday.

It stated the engagement of the junior teachers (schematic) would continue to be done on the basis of annual agreement and the appointments would be renewed in subsequent years depending on the teachers’ performance. They will look into elementary education (Class I to VIII). As their recruitment will be under the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, they will be called junior teachers (schematic), it said.

As per the guidelines, all the functions of elementary education will be transferred in phases to Zilla Parishad and other Panchayati Raj Institutions. Engagement of all junior teachers will be made by respective Zilla Parishads under each category - for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII - under the Samagra Sikshya programme through a computer-based test.

OSEPA will conduct the recruitment test and candidates can apply online through its website. District-wise and category-wise draft merit lists will be published on the OSEPA website.

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 20,000 teachers will be appointed as junior teachers (schematic) on an annual agreement basis through a single recruitment drive to be conducted by the School and Mass Education department. The guidelines for the purpose were released by the department on Tuesday. It stated the engagement of the junior teachers (schematic) would continue to be done on the basis of annual agreement and the appointments would be renewed in subsequent years depending on the teachers’ performance. They will look into elementary education (Class I to VIII). As their recruitment will be under the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, they will be called junior teachers (schematic), it said. As per the guidelines, all the functions of elementary education will be transferred in phases to Zilla Parishad and other Panchayati Raj Institutions. Engagement of all junior teachers will be made by respective Zilla Parishads under each category - for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII - under the Samagra Sikshya programme through a computer-based test.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); OSEPA will conduct the recruitment test and candidates can apply online through its website. District-wise and category-wise draft merit lists will be published on the OSEPA website.