Anganwadi worker raped, blackmailed for a year

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 26-year-old anganwadi worker of the district was allegedly raped by the son of a PDS dealer who blackmailed the woman for over a year and extorted over Rs 6 lakh from her. The accused, Surakant Das, was arrested by Paradip Model police on Wednesday. Das had blackmailed the victim by threatening to make the recording of the sexual assault act public.

Police said the anganwadi worker from Bangalipada is married with a five-year-old son. She had sought the intervention of a local PDS dealer to include the name of her son in the ration card so that she can avail another five kg rice on her card. On January 29, 2022, when she went to the dealer’s house with the request, his son Suryakant gave her cold drinks laced with drugs in the absence of his father.

After she lost consciousness, Suryakant raped her and recorded the act. Soon, he started blackmailing her and called her to different hotels and lodges in Paradip and Kendrapara without the knowledge of her husband. All the while he kept raping her and recorded videos, police sources said.

He kept sending nude photos to the anganwadi worker’s phone threatening her to pay him Rs 6 lakh lest he would share the recording with her husband. Scared, she borrowed money from others by mortgaging her ornaments and other assets and paid Rs 6 lakh to the accused in four installments. Later, when the accused again demanded money and she failed to pay, he sent the videos to the anganwadi worker’s husband and four others.

The woman allegedly attempted to end her life last Tuesday unable to bear the trauma. However, she was rescued by locals. After she disclosed everything to her husband, he convinced her to lodge an FIR against Suryakant.

The anganwadi worker lodged an FIR in Paradip Model police station on Tuesday and a case was registered against the accused. Police swung to action and detained him on Tuesday.IIC of Paradip Model Police station Suchitra Birya Das informed that police registered a case under section 328, 420,376 (20) N, 506 IPC and 66 e and 67 Information Technology Act. “We have arrested the accused and forwarded him to court on Wednesday,” he added.

