Odisha CM inaugurates 21 bus stands, lays foundation for 124

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major push to rural infrastructure of the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated 21 bus stands in 13 districts and laid foundation of 124 at block headquarters in 26 districts under ‘Ama Bus Stand’ Yojana.

Describing the achievements under the ‘Ama Bus Stand’ yojana as a milestone in transport sector of the state, the chief minister said the new bus stands after completion will benefit around two crore people of the state. The chief minister said the new bus stands will be constructed with a modern approach and have all facilities for passengers, drivers and other employees. Besides, the chief minister also launched the mobile application of ‘Mo Paribahan Seva’. The app will ensure general people do not have to visit offices for availing different transport services.

To make drivers more efficient, the chief minister also launched the ‘Su Bahak’ scheme on the occasion. More than 50,000 drivers will be imparted training under the scheme. He also virtually inaugurated a driver training centre at Palur in Ganjam district. Stating a good transport system facilitates economic development of the region, he said it makes schools, colleges and hospitals easily accessible for people. Naveen asked the Transport department to continue its work to provide better facilities to the people.

Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu said besides improvement of road transport, efforts are on to extend efficient rail and air services to the people. Health Minister Niranjan Pujari joined the function from Sonepur.

