Despite arrests, Odisha police far from cracking Mahanga death case

CUTTACK: Despite two arrests, Cuttack rural police are yet to solve the mystery shrouding the death of a Class X student of Gokan High School in Mahanga. After arresting expelled BJD leader and former Mahanga block chairman Sarat Nayak and physical education teacher (PET) of the school Anupam Ray for their alleged involvement in the case, SP, Cuttack (Rural) Mihir Kumar Panda ruled out that the girl’s death was natural as is being claimed by her father.

“It is a case of suicide by hanging,” said Panda while maintaining Ray had created such circumstances that the girl was forced to commit suicide while Nayak who despite being aware that the PET was responsible for the student’s unnatural death demanded money from his mother to destroy evidence.

But many questions are being raised over the SP’s statement to media after the two arrests. Senior advocate Parbin Kanungo asked how could the police ascertain it is a case of suicide by hanging if no postmortem was conducted on the girl’s body.

“If the audio clip had not gone viral, the crime would have been suppressed forever. Those who are responsible for suppressing the incident should be punished under section 201 of IPC,” opined Kanungo while thanking the PET for making the audio clip viral. Meanwhile, dissatisfied over the police investigation, the local unit of Congress said it will gherao Mahanga police station on August 26.

