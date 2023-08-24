Doubling work of Sambalpur-Talcher railway line gets over

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The construction work of the much-awaited doubling work of the Sambalpur-Talcher railway line was completed on Wednesday. The doubling work will facilitate the smooth running of trains and boost the economy of the region.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle, AM Chowdhary inspected the doubling and electrification work between Sambalpur city section and Sambalpur section measuring 6.10 km in Sambalpur division, which is part of the project.

Chowdhary inspected safety-related aspects like overhead equipment, signal and telecommunication equipment, railway track and also conducted a speed trail between Sambalpur city and Sambalpur station.

Divisional railway manager of Sambalpur, Vineet Singh, chief administrative officer, of East Coast Railway, P Sreenivas and other senior officials of ECoR headquarters and Sambalpur division accompanied Chowdhary during the inspection.

Talcher and Sambalpur doubling work will provide hassle-free train operations between vital rail lines connecting western Odisha with coastal Odisha and avoid bottleneck constraints in Sambalpur area.

The doubling work of the ambitious Sambalpur- Talcher rail line measuring 168.21 km, was included in 2011-12 and final sanction was given in 2018. This is an important coal route between Talcher and Brjarajnagar.

