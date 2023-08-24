Giant leap for mankind: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Describing it as a landmark achievement, the Governor said the mission is not just the success of the country’s space programme, it is a dream come true moment for every Indian.

The chief minister said it is a historic day for India as Chandrayaan-3 became the first-ever spacecraft to successfully land near the South pole of moon. Landing on the uncharted part of the celestial neighbour is a remarkable achievement for Indian science and a giant leap for mankind, he said congratulating the scientists of ISRO and the entire scientific community which was part of the lunar mission. The chief minister watched the landing live on television at Naveen Niwas. 5T secretary VK Pandian and officers of the CMO were also present.

Congratulating the scientists of ISRO, the entire scientific community and people of the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that it is a great achievement for the country in the beginning of ‘Amrit Kal’. Stating that the entire country is celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3, Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was with the people of the country as a family member. “I thank the Prime Minister for encouraging scientists on the occasion,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Describing it as a landmark achievement, the Governor said the mission is not just the success of the country’s space programme, it is a dream come true moment for every Indian. The chief minister said it is a historic day for India as Chandrayaan-3 became the first-ever spacecraft to successfully land near the South pole of moon. Landing on the uncharted part of the celestial neighbour is a remarkable achievement for Indian science and a giant leap for mankind, he said congratulating the scientists of ISRO and the entire scientific community which was part of the lunar mission. The chief minister watched the landing live on television at Naveen Niwas. 5T secretary VK Pandian and officers of the CMO were also present. Congratulating the scientists of ISRO, the entire scientific community and people of the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that it is a great achievement for the country in the beginning of ‘Amrit Kal’. Stating that the entire country is celebrating the success of Chandrayaan-3, Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was with the people of the country as a family member. “I thank the Prime Minister for encouraging scientists on the occasion,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });