Labour dept event hijacked by BJD: Congress

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Members of the Congress on Wednesday lodged a protest at the office of the Joint Labour Commissioner (JLC) here accusing the local Labour Department authorities of allowing the hijacking of official functions by the ruling BJD.

They were referring to a function organized by the office of the JLC at Civic Centre recently to distribute financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Odisha Build & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board and Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board.

They alleged the function was presided over by the JLC and the ruling BJD leaders were allowed to occupy the dais along with the programme chief guest and Labour & ESI Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak. They warned of agitation if the Labour Department authorities continue to act on behalf of the BJD and also sent a memorandum to the Sundargarh collector.

Among others Rourkela District Congress Committee (RDCC) president Debabrata Bihari, and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) general secretaries, Biren Senapati and Prabod Das, were present.

