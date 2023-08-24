Odisha's Ganjam administration to rescue of orphaned siblings

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam administration on Tuesday came to the rescue of four minor orphan siblings who were leading miserable lives at Karanjasahi village under Buguda block of the district.After being abandoned by their father last month, 15-year-old Janha Dalabehera had been single-handedly looking after her three siblings -Tara (12), Banita (10) and Om Prakash (6). Their mother died one year back.

Owing to their situation, Janha was forced to stop her studies and work as a labourer to make ends meet. Though she desired to begin her education again, the weight of her responsibilities shattered her dreams.

To add to their woes, the siblings did not even have a proper shelter. The house they lived in, was in a dilapidated condition so they were forced to take shelter on the verandah. Their pitiable situation recently came to the notice of a group of social workers who saw Janha transplanting paddy in a farm field and informed the matter to collector Dibyajyoti Parida.

On the day, Buguda block development officer (BDO) Basudev Nayak, child development project officer (CDPO) Babita Panda and Berhampur child protection officer Sushant Sahu were sent to the village to take the children’s responsibility. The BDO said that the administration would here on look after the siblings and admit them in a school.

