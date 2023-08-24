Home States Odisha

Onion price rise brings tears to consumers in Odisha

Koraput district civil supplies officer PK Panda informed that the administration has been monitoring the price of onion in different markets.

Published: 24th August 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Onion, Farmer

Image used for representation.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The price rise of onion in different markets of Koraput from Rs  25 to Rs 42 in two days following scarcity in supply of the bulb from outside the state has put the consumers in a difficult situation. 

Traders of Koraput fetch up to 150 tonne onion from neighbouring Chhattishgarh every week to meet the local demands in markets of 14 blocks and four municipality areas. The import of onions has been affected badly for the last one week leading to scarcity in the local markets. Only 40-50 tonne onion is available in markets, sources added.

As a result, the wholesale market price of onion touched Rs 40 per kg and the retailers sell it at Rs 42 per kg.“We depend on other states for onion to meet the demand of local markets and non-availability of the bulb has led to scarcity and price rise,” said an onion trader of Jeypore Chandra Sahu.

In some pockets of Bandhugaon, Narayanpatana, Dasmantpur, Nandapur and others, onion is not available in markets forcing villagers to depend on main markets of Jeypore and Koraput sub-division.

Koraput district civil supplies officer PK Panda informed that the administration has been monitoring the price of onion in different markets. “However, the price of onion changes in tribal areas only because of fluctuations in Raipur market price,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onion prices Odisha Koraput traders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp