Onion price rise brings tears to consumers in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The price rise of onion in different markets of Koraput from Rs 25 to Rs 42 in two days following scarcity in supply of the bulb from outside the state has put the consumers in a difficult situation.

Traders of Koraput fetch up to 150 tonne onion from neighbouring Chhattishgarh every week to meet the local demands in markets of 14 blocks and four municipality areas. The import of onions has been affected badly for the last one week leading to scarcity in the local markets. Only 40-50 tonne onion is available in markets, sources added.

As a result, the wholesale market price of onion touched Rs 40 per kg and the retailers sell it at Rs 42 per kg.“We depend on other states for onion to meet the demand of local markets and non-availability of the bulb has led to scarcity and price rise,” said an onion trader of Jeypore Chandra Sahu.

In some pockets of Bandhugaon, Narayanpatana, Dasmantpur, Nandapur and others, onion is not available in markets forcing villagers to depend on main markets of Jeypore and Koraput sub-division.

Koraput district civil supplies officer PK Panda informed that the administration has been monitoring the price of onion in different markets. “However, the price of onion changes in tribal areas only because of fluctuations in Raipur market price,” he said.

