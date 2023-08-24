Orissa High Court directive on health staff recruitment

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday said appointment of nursing officers and staff nurses, pharmacists along with laboratory technicians shall be subject to the final outcome of three separate petitions that have challenged the advertisements the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) and Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had issued for it respectively.

The high court further directed OSSC and OSSSC to communicate it to the selected persons by mentioning such fact in their appointment letters in the event they go ahead with issuing the same. The single-judge Bench of Justice AK Mohapatra issued the direction while modifying an interim order issued earlier on May 1. The interim order had imposed restrictions on the finalisation of recruitment without the court’s permission while allowing the recruitment process to continue.

Justice Mohapatra modified the order on the day after advocate General AK Parija submitted unless OSSC and OSSSC are directed to proceed with the recruitment process pursuant to the two advertisements, the general public of the state are likely to be affected adversely and, therefore, the interim order passed by this court may not be in larger public interest. While endorsing the submission Justice Mohapatra also appreciated the advocate general’s assurance that while filling up the vacancies pursuant to advertisements, 16 vacancies befitting the qualification and experience of the petitioners shall not be filled up till a final decision is taken in the writ petitions.

