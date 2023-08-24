'Revisit Odia exam clause for dentists’ hiring,' says Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to consider a petition for not allowing candidates from outside Odisha who do not have the required knowledge of Odia to participate in the process of direct recruitment to the posts of dental surgeon in the state.

However, the HC expected the government to ‘revisit’ the provision allowing those dental surgeons not having required knowledge of Odisha to pass the examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Odisha within four years of joining the service.

Dr Sujata Tosh and others had filed the petition seeking quashing of the advertisement issued on April 20, 2023 for purpose of recruitment to the posts of dental surgeon in Group-A (Jr) of Odisha Medical Service (Dental) Cadre under Health and Family Welfare department.

The petition challenged provisions regarding knowledge of Odia language as an essential qualification in Odisha Medical Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Dental Surgeons) Rules, 2022.

On the petitioners’ behalf, advocate Avijit Mishra argued the provisions have created serious bottlenecks for dental surgeons, domiciled in the state of Odisha. Drawing parallels with the other cadre rules where it has been made mandatory that a person who has applied for the post shall have the functional knowledge of Odia, Mishra pointed out that in the present rule, there is no such provision.

Mishra submitted that the purpose of filing the writ petition is that more than 600 posts of dental surgeons have been created for extending their service to the periphery of the state where the citizens confront difficulty to get the service of dentists.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “Purpose for which this writ petition has been filed is apparent on the face of records viz not to allow anyone from outside Odisha to participate in the selection process of dentists.”

The bench while disposing of the petition on August 16, stated, “We are convinced that the said aspect has been seriously considered by the state government at the time of drafting of the said rules by carving out the singular exception in the form of proviso. As such, we do not find any sustainable ground to strike down those rules as challenged.”

However, the bench directed the state government to take a call on the representation submitted by the petitioners within 30 days from date of judgment.“The knowledge of Odia may also be treated as an essential qualification of the service. The period for acquiring knowledge of Odia as granted to the extent of four years is unreasonably long period. This clause definitely needs revisit”, the bench also observed.

