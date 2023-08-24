Home States Odisha

Two held for land sale fraud in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly trying to sell land by producing fake land owners and documents. The accused have been identified as Chandra Sekhar Biswal (30) of Majhipali under Burla police limits and Tengnu Haripal (35) of Nuapada under Khetrajpur police limits in Sambalpur district. They were arrested following a complaint by one after Suryakanta Nahak (51) of Khalari in Angul district who fell prey to their fraud.

According to police, the complainant came in contact with the accused duo in February this year who identified themselves as land brokers. They showed him a land of 1.65 acres in Burla area and offered to sell it at a cost of around Rs 2.18 crore. Subsequently, as he agreed to the deal, the accused forged a sale agreement by producing a fake landowner before him. They also received an advance of Rs  2 lakh in cash and Rs  28 lakhs in four cheques from the complainant.

Later, when the complainant started work on the land, the original landowners presented themselves and opposed him. Following a brief chaos, the complainant realized that he has been duped. Though he immediately stopped the processing of the cheques, given to the accused, by then one cheque of Rs 7 lakh was already cleared. The complainant then lodged a complaint at Burla police station and an investigation was launched into the matter.   

Sambalpur superintendent of police (SP), Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said, the accused were cheating people by selling land of others. They used to come in contact with the people who wanted to sell land and collecting the Aadhaar cards of the legitimate landowners on some pretext. They then replaced the photographs in the original document with the photographs of a fake landowner, the SP stated.

“Subsequently, they were contacting the people who were interested in purchasing land. They produced different individuals as landowners to the prospective buyers, and showed the forged Aadhaar card and land documents. After the buyers were convinced, they gave them a fake sales agreement and received advance payment from them,” he further explained.  

Police have seized Rs 6.40 lakh, documents, Aadhaar cards and maps from the possession of the accused. The investigation will ascertain the number of victims affected by the accused persons.

