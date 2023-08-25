16 plots worth Rs 5 crore traced from DFO

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday unearthed a building worth Rs 1.8 crore, another triple-storey building and a flat in Bhubaneswar, 16 plots and Rs 1.24 lakh in cash from divisional forest officer (DFO), Rayagada, Bijay Kumar Parida during raids over allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Simultaneous searches were conducted by a team of eight DSPs, six inspectors and other staff on the basis of search warrants issued by special judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, at seven places in Rayagada, Khurdha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts, including the DFO’s government quarters at Gandhi Nagar area near Kali Puja Padia and office at Raniguda farm in Rayagada. The house of Parida’s relative at Srikoruan village, Cuttack, and another in his native village Damodarpur, Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, are also being searched, said a release by the vigilance.

During a search, so far, a four-storey building (under construction) with plinth area of 9,500 sqft worth Rs 1.8 crore over at Srikoruan, Cuttack, a triple-storey building with plinth area of 5,100 sqft at Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar, a flat at Ashirbad Plaza, Kalarahanga, Patia, Bhubaneswar, 16 plots in and around Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack and Jajpur, Rs 1,24,600 in cash and a four-wheeler and two two-wheelers were found to be in possession of Parida, the release further stated, adding, the total movable and immovable assets are estimated to be more than Rs 5 crore.

While the bank, insurance and other deposits are under verification, the measurement and valuation/assessment of the above flat/buildings/ plots is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing, the release added.

