CMC’s apathy turns Cuttack city into dengue hotspot

Residents attributed the negligence on the part of CMC to the surge in dengue cases.

Published: 25th August 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) yet to initiate effective steps to contain the spread of dengue, the city is fast turning into a hotspot of the vector-borne disease. As many as 14 dengue cases were detected on Thursday taking the tally to 286 in the city.

Garbage strewn at a spot in
Badambadi bus stand in Cuttack

While four cases were reported from CDA Sector-10, two cases were detected in Bidanasi and one each from Sector- 6, 9 and 11, Badambadi, Bakharabad, Makarabag Sahi and Bhubanpur localities. At least 16 cases were detected from the city on Wednesday and most of them were from CDA Sector 10, 11, 7, 8 and 9. What’s worrying is that most of the cases are indigenous.

Residents attributed the negligence on the part of CMC to the surge in dengue cases. “While bushes have grown up to a human being’s height, waterlogging is rampant at open spaces in different parts of the city. Despite surge in dengue cases, the civic body is yet to intensify bush cutting, clearing of waterlogging, fogging and cleanliness activities,” alleged locals.

While efforts to elicit response from city health officer Satyabrat Mahapatra proved futile, CDM&PHO Makaranda Beura said while 286 cases have been detected from areas within CMC’s jurisdiction, over 68 have been detected from rural parts taking the tally to 354 in the district.

“In Cuttack, dengue testing is being conducted at SCB Medical College and Hospital and City Hospital. Around 250 to 300 samples are now being tested daily at both the hospitals,” said Beura while ruling out any dengue death in the district.

An 84-year-old man hailing from CDA Sector-11 had tested positive for dengue and succumbed to comorbidities including asthma, high blood pressure and pneumonia while undergoing treatment, Beura clarified.

