Family protests outside Naveen Nivas in Odisha

The victim’s body was found near his house in Panda Park Basti within Chandrasekharpur police limits on June 16 last year.

Published: 25th August 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 08:53 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The family of a 16-year-old boy, who was reportedly murdered in the capital city last year, protested near Naveen Nivas on Thursday morning alleging police have not arrested all the accused involved in the crime.

While the victim Daityaraj Nayak’s father Judisthir, mother, two brothers and as many sisters were removed from the spot by Airport police, the latter rebutted claims that the protestors attempted to immolate themselves. “The family members of Daityaraj came to sit on a hunger strike near the Chief Minister’s residence. They were removed from the spot and let off after counselling,” said an officer of Airport police station.

Daityaraj’s family said his killers have been threatening them of dire consequences. The victim’s body was found near his house in Panda Park Basti within Chandrasekharpur police limits on June 16 last year. Police arrested the prime accused of the murder, Ashok Jena, recently from Gajapati district. He was absconding after committing the crime.

“The victim’s family members had mentioned the names of five to six suspects. An investigation was launched and lie detection test of all the suspects also carried out. It was established that only Ashok was behind the murder as he had a monetary dispute with the minor boy,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

