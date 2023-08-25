Fatal DEN2 strain behind rise in hospitalisation of dengue patients

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With dengue assuming alarming proportions, health experts and scientists involved in serotype analysis of the virus opined the fatal dengue virus-2 (DEN2) could be the strain behind rise in hospitalisations in the city.

Of around 70 positive cases daily, 10 to 12 are getting admitted due to complications and drop in platelet count. Capital Hospital is struggling to accommodate dengue patients as its two dengue wards are running in full capacity and patients can be seen lying on the floor for treatment.

There are four dengue virus serotypes DEN1, DEN2, DEN3 and DEN4. DEN 2 is considered to be the most fatal as the risk of developing dengue haemorrhagic fever is significantly higher in patients infected with the variant. The haemorrhagic fever is the leading cause of hospitalisation and sometimes deaths in dengue patients due to internal bleeding and damage to vital organs.

Researchers at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) have found dengue virus serotype-2 (DEN2), the most virulent strain, along with DEN1 and DEN3 in samples drawn from patients from different parts of the state, including Bhubaneswar.

“DEN2 serotype has been detected predominantly accounting for around 70 per cent (pc) of samples serotyped recently. DEN1 has been detected in 28 pc samples from across the districts. While DEN3 serotype has been detected in a single sample from Nayagarh, DEN1 and DEN2 combination has been detected in two samples from Jajpur,” said a senior scientist.

Dengue positive samples drawn from 18 districts were mapped to ascertain the distribution and trends of currently prevalent dengue virus serotypes in Odisha. Most of the districts covering all topographies of the state predominantly had DEN2 serotype barring only a few districts, which had mixed serotypes. Men were more affected than women, constituting nearly two-thirds of the total cases.

The rise in dengue cases has led to a crisis with hospitals facing difficulties for blood transfusion in critical patients. Unlike previous years, the post-recovery duration has also been prolonged this time. Health officials, however, said the number of dengue positive cases has come down from a range of more than 100 to around 70 now. The state recorded 74 new cases taking the tally to 2737. Khurda reported the maximum 1332 cases, 90 pc of which are from Bhubaneswar alone.

“Since there is no specific treatment for dengue, the only possible way to control the menace is source reduction besides steps to prevent mosquito bite. Civic authorities and people should keep the surroundings clean,” said director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra.

