Fleet management system to replace coupons for refuelling Odisha police vehicles

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure transparency, Odisha Police is planning to do away with the system of issuing manual fuel coupons and make the entire process online as part of its new fleet management system launched by DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal recently.

At present, police personnel have to submit manually issued coupons at petrol pumps to refill the department’s vehicles. The petrol pumps hand over the bills to the police department at the end of every month and collect their dues.

Sources said every oil company has its fleet management system as part of which a master digital account number is issued to an organisation having many vehicles. A digital account number for every vehicle of the organisation is also issued and fuel supplied to them.

“Odisha Police is planning to launch a feature in its fleet management system where issuance of manual fuel coupons will be scrapped. This will bring transparency and put an end to the complex and lengthy accounting process,” said a senior police officer.

If Odisha Police plans to start the online fuel supply process, it will have to transfer funds to the master digital account of an oil company every month. Police personnel will be able to refill fuel by simply providing the digital account number and a pin issued in favour of a department’s vehicle, said All India Petroleum Dealers’ Association’s secretary general, Sanjay Lath.

The police personnel will either have to mention the amount or how many litre of fuel they want to refill in the department’s vehicles. Once the system is implemented, police officers will be able to know which vehicle was refilled and with how much fuel on a real-time basis, said sources.

Through the system, police will be able to keep a track on the periodic maintenance of all vehicles. The system will also enable police to collect details about the vehicles which are off-road and dispose of them as per the lifespan fixed in the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, said a senior police officer.

The DGP also launched the Monitoring of Atrocity, National Commission Cases and Assistance to Victim (MANAV) portal recently. “The portal will expedite the investigation of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and ensure delivery of compensation to the victims within 21 days. It will also help to monitor the cases registered by national and state commissions, said a police officer.

Digital refill

As part of the system, funds will be transferred to the master digital account of oil company

Personnel can refill fuel by providing the digital account number and pin

System will enable officers to know which vehicle was refilled

