Good sign: Road fatalities in Odisha drop by 6 per cent in 2nd quarter of 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded negative growth in road accidents and fatalities in the second quarter of this year as compared to the corresponding period of 2022. As per statistics released by the State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday, road accidents have come down by 7.56 per cent and the fatalities have decreased by 6.24 per cent during the April-June period. The state registered 2,897 road accidents resulting in 1,397 deaths in the three months compared to 3,134 accidents and 1,490 deaths during the same period in the previous year.

The STA said a total of 2,572 people were injured in the second quarter of the year against 2,871 injuries during the same period in 2022. Joint Transport Commissioner (road safety) PK Mohanty said the Transport Department in collaboration with Odisha Police has initiated several measures to reduce road fatalities in the state.

“The drop in number of deaths was due to strict enforcement of road safety norms and timely treatment of accident victims. The state government has strengthened trauma care and trained first responders to attend and shift accident victims to the hospital in the golden hour,” he said.

Notorious for a high number of accidents, Odisha has adopted a four-fold strategy to make roads safe through enforcement, education, improvement in road engineering and emergency care. It has also been observing zero tolerance day against traffic rule violations every Tuesday. The zero fatality week observed from April 1 to 7 helped reduce road accident deaths.

“There was a 33.15 per cent decline in accidents and 15 per cent drop in fatalities during the zero fatality week as compared to the same period last year. We have intensified awareness to sensitise people that road safety is a shared responsibility and together we can make a difference,” Mohanty added.

Positive trend

Road accidents have come down by 7.56 pc and the fatalities have decreased by 6.24 pc during April-June

2,897 road accidents resulting in 1,397 deaths recorded in the three month

2,572 people injured in the second quarter of the year

