Microfinance instrumental in reducing poverty: MFIN

BHUBANESWAR: Reserve Bank of India regulated microfinance institutions are playing a significant role in reducing poverty across the country, said Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) on Thursday. “RBI-regulated microfinance institutions have given hope to the underprivileged population in the country including Odisha by extending collateral-free loans having easy repayment facility to them,” MFIN’s deputy head Rama Kamaraju told the media persons here on Thursday.

Borrowers having annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh can avail the loans to expand their business, start agricultural activity, support children’s education or to address their healthcare needs. In Odisha, microfinance institutions have sanctioned loans to about 46 lakh borrowers. The dispersed loan amount surged from Rs 16,946 crore to Rs 20,353 crore in the last financial year, said Kamaraju.

“There has been a surge in entrepreneurship among women due to microfinance loans. While dispersing a loan, the borrower’s annual earning is verified. It is also ensured that the maximum installment does not exceed the borrower’s 50 per cent of the monthly income,” said Annapurna Finance director, Dibyajyoti Pattanaik. He also urged them to avail loans from only RBI-regulated institutions MFIN is an industry association comprising of NBFC-MFIs, banks, small finance banks and NBFCs.

