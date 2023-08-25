Orissa High Court single judge bench criticises former Chief Justice’s order

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In an unprecedented instance, the decision of a division bench of Orissa High Court comprising the former Chief Justice has come under flak from a single judge bench of the court. Justice Biswanath Rath criticised the judgment passed by a division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar (now retired) and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy on April 13, 2023 in a writ appeal against one of his earlier judgments regarding the renewal of a passport.

Justice Rath said, “the division bench’s order which had nullified his earlier order was absolutely unreasoned, unwarranted and appeared to be an abuse of process of law.”In his order on March 23, 2022, Justice Rath had directed the passport authority to renew the travel document of a man involved in two criminal cases. “There is in fact no restriction in the renewal of the passport or even grant of passport in the pendency of the criminal proceeding involving the party concerned which may be a time-based renewal or grant,” Justice Rath had held in his order, on the basis of which the man was later issued a passport. Later acting on the Central government’s writ appeal, the division bench of Chief Justice in the April 13 judgment nullified Justice Rath’s order.

Justice Rath’s criticism came on August 10 while directing the passport authority in another case to renew the passport of Madhusmita Samant, who was accused in two criminal cases, within seven days. The woman had sought the high court’s intervention after the passport authority rejected her application for renewal of her passport citing the division bench’s April 13 order.

The division bench had ruled the single judge’s decision will not constitute precedent and will be treated as having been passed in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case. “The questions of law arising from the said impugned judgment are left open for decision in some other appropriate case,” the division bench also said in the April 13 order.

Taking exception to it, Justice Rath in his August 10 order said, “This court in its entire practice period of 28 years and judgeship of nine years has never come across in taking out the effect of such judgments in just three lines order by a higher bench. There may not be any misunderstanding that the division bench has no jurisdiction, however, the division bench in such matter is required to apply its mind and give reason in taking out effect of such judgments otherwise such judgments will not be applicable in the legal parlance.”

