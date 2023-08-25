Petition filed over hostel on private land in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Authorities of the Government Upper Primary School in Salaguda village under Chakapad block are in a dilemma after it came to light that the 40-bed hostel of the institution has been built on a private land without the knowledge of its owners.

Sources said the revenue inspector (RI) of Salaguda in his report to the Chakapad tehsildar said that the land on which the school’s hostel has been built, is registered under the names of three brothers - Biswambar Mallick, Basistha Mallick and Dayanidhi Mallick of Salaguda village.

While Biswambar and Dayanidhi have passed away, Basistha, after returning to the village following his retirement from the Indian Army, noticed that the school’s hostel was built on their land. Subsequently, he and his brothers’ legal heirs complained that the hostel was built on their land five years back without their permission or knowledge.

They filed a petition with the officer on special duty (land records), Baliguda and Chakapad tehsildar demanding demarcation of the land and its revival. Later on August 10, the RI identified and demarcated the said land in presence of the block education officer, headmaster and teachers of the UP school. District education officer Pramod Kumar Sarangi said the tehsildar’s report will be forwarded to the collector and action will be taken as per his instructions.

