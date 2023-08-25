Two held for beating neighbour to death in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly killing their neighbour over a petty dispute. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Sagar Nayak of Charbatia village within Jagatsinghpur police limits. The accused are 29-year-old Pratap Behera and Dillip Samal (27) of the same village. As per sources, the families of Sagar and Pratap were not on good terms due to some past dispute.

However, the duo continued a cordial relationship as they were both drivers. Recently, Sagar had an argument with his wife after which the latter went to stay at her paternal house. However, when Sagar went to bring his wife back, his in-laws allegedly humiliated and beat him up.

On coming to know of the matter, Pratap, in an inebriated condition made fun of Sagar for being beaten up by his in-laws. Agitated, the deceased reprimanded Pratap and threatened of dire consequences. This triggered the accused and he decided to kill Sagar. Along with his accomplice Dillip, Pratap beat Sagar to death with a bamboo stick.

On being taken to the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur, doctors declared Sagar dead. Later on receiving a complaint from the deceased’s father Sukhdev Nayak, police registered a case and arrested the duo.

