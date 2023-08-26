BJD to start poll prep with Assembly wise meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid buzz over an early election, the ruling BJD has decided to convene Assembly constituency-level meetings from September 1, mainly to give the final touches to the party’s preparations and identify issues to counter the main rival BJP.

Around 200 prominent leaders from each constituency will be called to the Sankha Bhawan, the party’s state headquarters and given details about different schemes launched by the state government. Each of these sessions will be of around one-and-a-half to two hours where the leaders can ask questions.

The aim of the micro-level meeting is to arm the local leaders with issues to counter an aggressive BJP which has also started booth-level exercise anticipating an early election. The leaders will move around different areas in the constituency to spread the good work done by the state government under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Manas Mangaraj told this paper.

Sessions for four Assembly constituencies will be held every day. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend one such session and address the party leaders. The meetings will continue throughout September. The meetings will be convened in a zone-wise manner with constituencies where the party has sitting MLAs getting preference.

Sessions for the constituencies having opposition BJP, Congress and independent MLAs will be convened towards the end. Sources maintained that this will be the final exercise for the BJD before going to polls.

