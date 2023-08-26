CM sanctions 416 new posts for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sanctioned 416 additional posts for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to reorganise its structure and strengthen the agency in discharging its civic responsibility more effectively. The move was also essential in view of the growing population and expanding jurisdiction of the city, officials said.

While BMC earlier had a total of 210 sanctioned posts, the creation of the additional 416 posts will take its total strength to 626. The post of additional commissioner in the administrative wing has been increased to four. Similarly, six new zonal commissioner posts and 13 new deputy commissioner posts have also been created.

The civil executive officer posts in engineering (Works department) have been increased to six from two, assistant executive officers from seven to 13 and civil junior engineers from 17 to 24. A total of 187 new posts have been created for ward management.

