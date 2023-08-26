NHAI told to rectify black spots between Khurda and Chandikhole

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over the rise in road fatalities on NH-16, the state government has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately take steps to rectify black spots and remove encroachments.

Sources said the 90-km stretch of the NH from Khurda to Chandikhole is one of the most vulnerable in the state and contributes to around 12 per cent of the fatalities. As per road accident data, there are 36 black spots on the stretch that covers Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur districts. In view of the rise in fatalities on the stretch, the Transport department has asked NHAI to take steps for rectification of the black spots and monitor the progress constantly.

Expressing concern over the non-rectification of black spots over the years, principal secretary of the Transport Department Usha Padhee shot off a letter to the chief general manager of NHAI seeking immediate measures. She has sought an action plan for rectification of the black spots within one month. Padhee has also asked to intimate the progress on restricting illegal parking on NH at Chandikhole and the removal of encroachment at various locations along this stretch.

Of the 90 km stretch, a maximum number of encroachments has been identified along the 72 km stretch of NH-16 from Baramunda-Chandikhol. Only around 30 per cent of the 2,287 encroachments, including 860 permanent and 1427 temporary, have been removed so far. Multiple establishments, including roadside eateries and shops, have illegally come up along NH-16 posing safety hazards for the traffic as they allow illegal access and parking of vehicles on the highway.

Although setting up these illegal establishments is a punishable offence under the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002 and it empowers the NH officers to take action against encroachments, the NHAI is yet to enforce it strictly.

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over the rise in road fatalities on NH-16, the state government has asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to immediately take steps to rectify black spots and remove encroachments. Sources said the 90-km stretch of the NH from Khurda to Chandikhole is one of the most vulnerable in the state and contributes to around 12 per cent of the fatalities. As per road accident data, there are 36 black spots on the stretch that covers Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur districts. In view of the rise in fatalities on the stretch, the Transport department has asked NHAI to take steps for rectification of the black spots and monitor the progress constantly. Expressing concern over the non-rectification of black spots over the years, principal secretary of the Transport Department Usha Padhee shot off a letter to the chief general manager of NHAI seeking immediate measures. She has sought an action plan for rectification of the black spots within one month. Padhee has also asked to intimate the progress on restricting illegal parking on NH at Chandikhole and the removal of encroachment at various locations along this stretch.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Of the 90 km stretch, a maximum number of encroachments has been identified along the 72 km stretch of NH-16 from Baramunda-Chandikhol. Only around 30 per cent of the 2,287 encroachments, including 860 permanent and 1427 temporary, have been removed so far. Multiple establishments, including roadside eateries and shops, have illegally come up along NH-16 posing safety hazards for the traffic as they allow illegal access and parking of vehicles on the highway. Although setting up these illegal establishments is a punishable offence under the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002 and it empowers the NH officers to take action against encroachments, the NHAI is yet to enforce it strictly.