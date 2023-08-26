No takers for over 1 lakh seats in colleges in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even after three rounds of admission and the beginning of the academic session, nearly 1.3 lakh seats in state’s degree colleges are lying vacant. The academic session began on August 21. According to the students academic management system (SAMS), after completion of the third round of admission, 1,35,767 seats are vacant across arts, commerce, physical science and biological science besides self-financing and Sanskrit streams in 1,040 degree colleges. While the total student strength in these colleges is close to 2.7 lakh, as many as 1.34 lakh students have taken admission so far.

For the new academic session of 2023-24, the Department of Higher Education had allowed e-admission to 2,086 seats in self-financing colleges. But only 1,176 students have taken admission to these seats, leaving 910 seats without any takers. In physical science too, more than 50 per cent of the seats are vacant. SAMS reports stated that of 45,987 seats in the stream, 29,559 are lying vacant.

Officials in the department said, there is one more round of admission left that will continue till August 28. The actual vacancy figure will be known by then. This time 2.23 lakh students had applied for online admissions.

