Odisha CM unveils two diagnostic centres in Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated two state-of-the-art diagnostic centres at Jharsuguda and Laikera.Stating that Odisha is moving towards achieving the goal of providing healthcare facilities to all, Naveen said the new diagnostic centres, set up in collaboration with Vedanta, will immensely benefit the people of Jharsuguda.

The chief minister further informed that the state has set up a number of medical colleges and is strengthening infrastructure in hospitals to provide better medical facilities to the people. Hundreds of doctors and paramedical staff are also being appointed to substantially improve the health care services in the state, he added.

Stating that Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) has transformed the healthcare sector in the state, he said lakhs of people are getting benefits from the scheme every month. People belonging to all sections of the society are being provided treatment free of cost in government hospitals, he added.

Describing quality healthcare service as an important parameter of development, the chief minister said the government has been making constant efforts to strengthen the healthcare sector. It is a matter of happiness that the private sector is getting involved in strengthening the healthcare facilities in the state, he said adding, the quality of medical facilities will further improve with this.

