Odisha government to rope in Khan Academy for promotion of maths, science in schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to rope in Delhi-based Khan Academy, a popular online education platform - to promote mathematics and science education across all Odia medium schools. This was informed by the commissioner-cum-secretary of the School and Mass Education department Ashwathy S at the 42nd executive council meeting of Mo School here on Friday.

“The government has decided to promote mathematics and science education among the students as these two subjects are important for all kinds of competitive exams. This will help Odia medium students to prepare well for such exams both at the state and national level,” OSEPA Project Director Anupam Saha said.

The department will also collaborate with Nandankanan Zoological Park to launch a student zoo ambassador programme. The programme will focus on giving lessons on biodiversity to students through the school aspirational clubs. The programme will include 40 schools from Cuttack and Khurda districts located around Nandankanan, where students will be taught about various aspects of biodiversity.

The meeting also discussed the conduct of block-level alumni associations’ conferences, integrating alumni into aspirational courses, facilitating collaboration with external entities, and fostering excellence in education. It was decided that a ‘school adoption programme’ spanning for a week to be held next month will facilitate meetings between school mentors, alumni and other stakeholders to assess a school’s progress and identify areas for improvement.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to rope in Delhi-based Khan Academy, a popular online education platform - to promote mathematics and science education across all Odia medium schools. This was informed by the commissioner-cum-secretary of the School and Mass Education department Ashwathy S at the 42nd executive council meeting of Mo School here on Friday. “The government has decided to promote mathematics and science education among the students as these two subjects are important for all kinds of competitive exams. This will help Odia medium students to prepare well for such exams both at the state and national level,” OSEPA Project Director Anupam Saha said. The department will also collaborate with Nandankanan Zoological Park to launch a student zoo ambassador programme. The programme will focus on giving lessons on biodiversity to students through the school aspirational clubs. The programme will include 40 schools from Cuttack and Khurda districts located around Nandankanan, where students will be taught about various aspects of biodiversity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The meeting also discussed the conduct of block-level alumni associations’ conferences, integrating alumni into aspirational courses, facilitating collaboration with external entities, and fostering excellence in education. It was decided that a ‘school adoption programme’ spanning for a week to be held next month will facilitate meetings between school mentors, alumni and other stakeholders to assess a school’s progress and identify areas for improvement.