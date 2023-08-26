Orissa HC orders probe into ‘illegal’ sale of 99 acre

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered an enquiry into the alleged transaction of 99 acres of leasehold government land at Gadakana in the Patia area of Bhubaneswar. A division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho directed the additional secretary General Administration department to make an inquiry into the matter.

“If after the inquiry it is found that the alleged land transactions were unauthorised and illegal, the Government of Odisha shall take appropriate steps in accordance with law”, the bench also specified in the order.

The direction came in response to a PIL filed by Baidahar Sahoo and six other residents of Gadakana after a notice sent by them to the principal secretary General Administration department on June 20 for conducting an inquiry into the unauthorised sale of the leasehold lands yielded no response.

The petition alleged that government land leased out to different persons was being transferred in favour of third parties through sale deeds without permission of the competent authority. As the matter came up on Friday, advocate Shivsankar Mohanty appeared on behalf of petitioners and sought an inquiry into “fraudulent transactions” of leasehold plots in the area.

The bench disposed of the petition while directing for completion of the inquiry process within three months. The notice annexed to the petition mentioned seven illegal sales of leasehold lands between December 1997 and 2020. In all the sale deeds, the status of land as a leasehold category was allegedly suppressed.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered an enquiry into the alleged transaction of 99 acres of leasehold government land at Gadakana in the Patia area of Bhubaneswar. A division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho directed the additional secretary General Administration department to make an inquiry into the matter. “If after the inquiry it is found that the alleged land transactions were unauthorised and illegal, the Government of Odisha shall take appropriate steps in accordance with law”, the bench also specified in the order. The direction came in response to a PIL filed by Baidahar Sahoo and six other residents of Gadakana after a notice sent by them to the principal secretary General Administration department on June 20 for conducting an inquiry into the unauthorised sale of the leasehold lands yielded no response.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petition alleged that government land leased out to different persons was being transferred in favour of third parties through sale deeds without permission of the competent authority. As the matter came up on Friday, advocate Shivsankar Mohanty appeared on behalf of petitioners and sought an inquiry into “fraudulent transactions” of leasehold plots in the area. The bench disposed of the petition while directing for completion of the inquiry process within three months. The notice annexed to the petition mentioned seven illegal sales of leasehold lands between December 1997 and 2020. In all the sale deeds, the status of land as a leasehold category was allegedly suppressed.