Protest and eggs greet Panigrahy

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gopalpur MLA and expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahy had to face angry supporters of the ruling party while he was on his way to his Assembly constituency on Friday.Hundreds of BJD workers holding placards which read ‘go back’ gathered near the legislator’s car. It eventually led to a scuffle between the two groups. The BJD workers said they will not allow the MLA to enter Ganjam as he is accused in a job scam and had duped youths on the pretext of providing them employment in Tata Motors.

The chaos that ensued at the spot infuriated the legislator who had a heated exchange with police officers. The situation turned ugly when the BJD workers hurled eggs, water bottles and stones at the MLA’s vehicle some of which hit police personnel and mediapersons at the spot.

Sources said Panigrahy sent an e-mail to the chief minister’s office, chief secretary, DGP and the Home department and also called up the SP to clear the road from him. “I have the right to visit my constituency as an elected representative and the protest is unfortunate. I have lost faith in the administration as the officials concerned did nothing to resolve the issue while I remained stuck at the spot,” he said. The legislator was later whisked away by police personnel and he managed to reach his constituency.

Panigrahy’s visit to the district on the day clashed with that of 5T secretary VK Pandian. Panigrahy took a shot at police by questioning why 4,000 cops were deployed in the town. “Is there any justification in deploying 4,000 police personnel at a place like Kanishi? Is the chief minister going there?” he said.

Some political observers described Panigrahy’s reaction as a political gimmick and an attempt to remain in the news. They supported the 5T secretary’s visit to the district saying he does what he promises, unlike some elected representatives and ministers.

