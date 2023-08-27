Home States Odisha

5T secretary reviews projects during whirlwind tour of three districts in Odisha

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of grievance redressal in the district.

Published: 27th August 2023

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects and public grievance redressal during his whirlwind tour of Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri districts on Saturday.

On the second day of his Ganjam tour, Pandian visited Bhanjanagar, Sorada, Aska, Polasara and Khalikote. At Bhanjanagar, he reviewed the Rs 1,500 crore mega piped water supply system from Mahanadi source which will provide drinking water to all households in 11 blocks of Ganjam.

Similarly, he reviewed the Rs 1,013 crore Pipalapanka irrigation project at Sorada which will stabilise the Rushikulya irrigation system and provide additional ayacut of 6,153 acres and 67.5 MLD water supply to Berhampur. 

Pandian interacted with Mission Shakti groups in Aska and held discussions on transforming SHGs into SMEs. He said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wants to empower women to fulfil his aim of transforming Odisha into a prosperous state. The CM’s vision to make women self-reliant through the Mission Shakti programme has proved to be successful. 

At Polasara, the 5T secretary inspected the ongoing Budhmaba-Buguda-Maa Singhasini roads which have been taken up at a cost of rs 78 crore. He held a public grievance meeting at Khalikote.

Earlier on the day, Pandian made a surprise tour to Gajapati where he reviewed the progress of grievance petitions which he received at Paralakhemundi during his last visit to the district. 

The Gajapati collector informed him that a total of 789 grievance petitions were received out of which 725 have been resolved and 64 are at various stages of resolution. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of grievance redressal in the district.

The 5T secretary also reviewed the progress of the Biju Expressway survey work. He discussed the four-lane bypass road project in Paralakhemundi and asked officials to expedite the land acquisition process. Pandian reviewed the Chheligada irrigation project with a special focus on the periphery development of affected villages. Later on the day, he visited Puri where he reviewed the Srimandir Parikrama project.

