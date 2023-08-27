Athagarh custody death: NHRC awards Rs 7 lakh compensation to victim’s kin 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha government to pay `7 lakh compensation to the kin of a person, who had died in the custody of the Forest department in Athagarh division six months back.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and civil rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel has asked the chief secretary to ensure the compensation is paid and submit the compliance report along with the proof of payment to the commission within six weeks. On February 5, Dhaneswar Behera (59), a resident of Khuntakata Satagochhia village within Badamba police limits was picked up by forest officials in charge of poaching a tusker and removing its tusks. He was later found dead in the custody of the department.

The victim’s family and villagers had that he was picked up by forest officials while returning from his daughter’s house and beaten to death. Seeking magisterial enquiry, legal action against the errant officials and adequate compensation to the bereaved family, Tripathy sought the intervention of the NHRC in the matter on a war footing.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the NHRC, the principal chief conservator of forests had intimated to the commission about the arrest and suspension of six forest officials in this connection.

Considering the report, the rights panel observed that since six forest officials were involved in the heinous crime and have been placed under suspension, it is clear that the human rights of the deceased have been violated by the public servants.

Prior to the award of compensation, the NHRC had issued a show cause notice to the chief secretary in May seeking his submission on why the compensation of `7 lakh is not recommended for the kin of the deceased for the negligence on the part of the government employees. In response to the notice, the state government submitted that all reports related to the final cause of death of Behera have not been received and the payment of compensation will be considered after completion of due procedure.

Stating that the reply is not satisfactory as it does not controvert the findings of the commission, the NHRC has directed to pay compensation by October 15.

