‘Prez Murmu needs to be celebrated’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The story of President Droupadi Murmu is that of hope. For someone to have risen from an underprivileged background to such stature is a narrative that needed to be told and read and this book exactly does that, said author historian and former ambassador to the USA Navtej Sarna.

He was speaking at a book discussion on ‘Droupadi Murmu - From tribal hinterlands to Raisina Hill’ by the senior news editor of The New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar, Kasturi Ray. The book has been published by Rupa Publications. Organised by the India International Centre, New Delhi on Friday, the book discussion began with the author reading out an excerpt from the book.

‘Droupadi Murmu: From Tribal Hinterlands to Raisinha Hills’ is not just a story but a narrative that encapsulates the spirit of India’s diversity, the strength of its people, and the untiring pursuit of dreams against all odds. Through meticulous research and hard work, I have endeavored to bring to light the life journey of Her Excellency Madam Murmu-a name that was less familiar till June 2022 but was celebrated ever after,” said Ray.

Attending the event as guest of honour national vice-president of the BJP Baijayant Jay Panda spoke at length on how Murmu prior to her presidential election refused to visit Delhi unless needed. “Before her presidential election, she would never visit Delhi lest it could make people feel she is lobbying for some position. But all our senior colleagues felt that apart from ticking all the boxes, she is the real deal and not just a symbolic choice to assume the highest office,” Panda said. He also went on to say, that being an intrepid journalist Ray has done justice to the life narrative within such a short span.

Throwing light on the book senior journalist-cum-biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyaya, said President Droupadi Murmu has come from an underprivileged background and needs to be celebrated. “Not meeting the protagonist of the book and still managing to dig out so much information needs to be appreciated,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: The story of President Droupadi Murmu is that of hope. For someone to have risen from an underprivileged background to such stature is a narrative that needed to be told and read and this book exactly does that, said author historian and former ambassador to the USA Navtej Sarna. He was speaking at a book discussion on ‘Droupadi Murmu - From tribal hinterlands to Raisina Hill’ by the senior news editor of The New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar, Kasturi Ray. The book has been published by Rupa Publications. Organised by the India International Centre, New Delhi on Friday, the book discussion began with the author reading out an excerpt from the book. ‘Droupadi Murmu: From Tribal Hinterlands to Raisinha Hills’ is not just a story but a narrative that encapsulates the spirit of India’s diversity, the strength of its people, and the untiring pursuit of dreams against all odds. Through meticulous research and hard work, I have endeavored to bring to light the life journey of Her Excellency Madam Murmu-a name that was less familiar till June 2022 but was celebrated ever after,” said Ray.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Attending the event as guest of honour national vice-president of the BJP Baijayant Jay Panda spoke at length on how Murmu prior to her presidential election refused to visit Delhi unless needed. “Before her presidential election, she would never visit Delhi lest it could make people feel she is lobbying for some position. But all our senior colleagues felt that apart from ticking all the boxes, she is the real deal and not just a symbolic choice to assume the highest office,” Panda said. He also went on to say, that being an intrepid journalist Ray has done justice to the life narrative within such a short span. Throwing light on the book senior journalist-cum-biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyaya, said President Droupadi Murmu has come from an underprivileged background and needs to be celebrated. “Not meeting the protagonist of the book and still managing to dig out so much information needs to be appreciated,” he said.