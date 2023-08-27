Students, parents lock school protesting teacher shortage in Puri’s Astaranga

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Protesting shortage of teachers, students and parents locked Nanapur project primary school in Puri’s Astaranga block on Saturday.

President of the school managing committee Maguni Nayak said due to a shortage of teachers, classes are not being held regularly in the school. “Earlier, we had staged dharna over the demand to fill up the two vacant teacher posts. However, our plea fell on deaf ears. So we were forced to lock the school,” he claimed.

On being informed, local officials rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. Nayak said the school was unlocked after the administration assured to fill up the vacant teacher posts soon.

Over 100 hundred students are enrolled in Nanapur Project Primary School which has Classes I to VIII. The school has four teachers while two posts are vacant.

