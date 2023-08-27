Home States Odisha

Students, parents lock school protesting teacher shortage in Puri’s Astaranga

On being informed, local officials rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. Nayak said the school was unlocked after the administration assured to fill up the vacant teacher posts.

Published: 27th August 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Protest-Strike-Agitation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Protesting shortage of teachers, students and parents locked Nanapur project primary school in Puri’s Astaranga block on Saturday. 

President of the school managing committee Maguni Nayak said due to a shortage of teachers, classes are not being held regularly in the school. “Earlier, we had staged dharna over the demand to fill up the two vacant teacher posts. However, our plea fell on deaf ears. So we were forced to lock the school,” he claimed.

On being informed, local officials rushed to the spot and held discussions with the agitators. Nayak said the school was unlocked after the administration assured to fill up the vacant teacher posts soon.

Over 100 hundred students are enrolled in Nanapur Project Primary School which has Classes I to VIII. The school has four teachers while two posts are vacant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shortage of teachers Nanapur project primary school Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp