Three held for illegal trade of habit-forming drugs in Odisha

Published: 27th August 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Police  on Saturday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade of habit-forming drugs. Around 8,380 codeine-laced cough syrup bottles were seized from their possession. 

Sources said a Delhi-based company, Maxx Pharmaceutical Ltd was supplying the codeine-laced cough syrup to Cuttack. The bank account of the company, which holds Rs 32 lakh, has been frozen.

Later, a police team raided the godown in Cuttack and seized around 8,380 codeine-laced cough syrup bottles from the area and subsequently arrested the three accused who were identified as Siddharth Kumar Nayak and Purnachandra Behera, both from Cuttack district besides Laxmidhar Meher of Gangadhar Nagar in Bargarh town.

Addressing media persons, Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said police are ascertaining the involvement of other persons in the matter and they will be nabbed soon. Further investigation is underway, he added. 
On August 22, Bargarh police arrested 60 persons in connection with the illegal trade of habit-forming drugs and seized around 8,000 bottles of cough syrups from them. Around seven cases were registered in this connection on that day.

