Tusker panic grips village in Odisha's Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  A tusker is reportedly wreaking havoc in Kumurusingha village forcing residents to spend sleepless nights for the last four days.

The tusker wading through a pond in
Kumurusingha village | Express

The elephant, aged around 30 years, has reportedly destroyed houses and crops. Kumurusingha sarpanch Duryodhan Sahoo said, “For the last four days, the tusker is roaming in our village. It has destroyed the houses of villagers and vegetable crops. Though the elephant has not attacked any human being yet, we are living in constant fear.”

Alleging that the Forest department is yet to take steps to tranquillise the tusker, Sahoo demanded immediate shifting of the elephant from the village.

Range officer of Banatala Niladri Sahoo said the tusker was in the Pokatunga reserve forest. After being separated from its herd, the elephant entered Kumurusingha village. “Our efforts to drive the tusker away from the village have proved futile so far. We have informed higher authorities about the situation and have requested to tranquillise it. Forest staff are keeping a close watch on the movement of the elephant,” he added.

