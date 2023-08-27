Woman among two held with fake currency notes

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Nilagiri police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly possessing counterfeit notes valued at Rs 32,700. They were reportedly using fake currencies for transactions. The accused were identified as 60-year-old Purnachandra Nayak of Nuapatna within Nilagiri police limits and Binapani Mukhi (50) of Saharapur village in Khaira area.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the matter came to the fore after the owner of a liquor shop filed a complaint alleging that Purnachandra bought liquor from his shop using fake currency notes. “Later police detained Purnachandra. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he along with Binapani and another person circulated the counterfeit notes in Soro. Subsequently, Binapani was arrested but the main accused is still at large,” Nath added.

During the investigation, it came to light that the counterfeit notes were being circulated across business establishments in Soro, Khaira and Bahanaga areas. “On August 22, Purnachandra had taken around Rs 30,000 counterfeit notes to Bank of Baroda, Santaragadia branch to deposit the sum but the cashier reportedly denied it,” the SP informed.

Nilagiri IIC GK Karna said a case under sections 420, 489(D) and 489(C) was registered and the duo produced in Nilagiri SDJM Court. They were later remanded in judicial custody as their bail pleas were rejected.

BALASORE: Nilagiri police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly possessing counterfeit notes valued at Rs 32,700. They were reportedly using fake currencies for transactions. The accused were identified as 60-year-old Purnachandra Nayak of Nuapatna within Nilagiri police limits and Binapani Mukhi (50) of Saharapur village in Khaira area. Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the matter came to the fore after the owner of a liquor shop filed a complaint alleging that Purnachandra bought liquor from his shop using fake currency notes. “Later police detained Purnachandra. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he along with Binapani and another person circulated the counterfeit notes in Soro. Subsequently, Binapani was arrested but the main accused is still at large,” Nath added. During the investigation, it came to light that the counterfeit notes were being circulated across business establishments in Soro, Khaira and Bahanaga areas. “On August 22, Purnachandra had taken around Rs 30,000 counterfeit notes to Bank of Baroda, Santaragadia branch to deposit the sum but the cashier reportedly denied it,” the SP informed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nilagiri IIC GK Karna said a case under sections 420, 489(D) and 489(C) was registered and the duo produced in Nilagiri SDJM Court. They were later remanded in judicial custody as their bail pleas were rejected.