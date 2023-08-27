Woman assistant professor accuses male colleague of harassment in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A woman assistant professor at Sambalpur University has accused one of her colleagues of mental harassment. In a complaint addressed to the vice-chancellor (VC), she alleged that her male colleague, also an assistant professor, had been mentally harassing her for no reason since 2016. The colleague, she said, even came to the department in an inebriated condition during office hours, she claimed.

The woman said the person in question allegedly talked to her harshly over repairing of the air-conditioner in his office chamber. “I feel unsafe to work in such an environment in the department,” she alleged.

The male teacher was placed under suspension in May over an alleged dispute with a student that had taken place around five years back. He disobeyed the university authorities and came to the department during his suspension period, the complainant claimed.

Vice-chancellor BB Mishra said the matter has been referred to the internal complaints committee.

If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the accused teacher.

Registrar Nruparaj Sahu said a written complaint had been received from the woman. The internal complaints committee, which comprises nine members, will inquire into the matter. Action will be initiated as per the recommendation of the committee which will meet on August 28.

SAMBALPUR: A woman assistant professor at Sambalpur University has accused one of her colleagues of mental harassment. In a complaint addressed to the vice-chancellor (VC), she alleged that her male colleague, also an assistant professor, had been mentally harassing her for no reason since 2016. The colleague, she said, even came to the department in an inebriated condition during office hours, she claimed. The woman said the person in question allegedly talked to her harshly over repairing of the air-conditioner in his office chamber. “I feel unsafe to work in such an environment in the department,” she alleged. The male teacher was placed under suspension in May over an alleged dispute with a student that had taken place around five years back. He disobeyed the university authorities and came to the department during his suspension period, the complainant claimed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vice-chancellor BB Mishra said the matter has been referred to the internal complaints committee. If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the accused teacher. Registrar Nruparaj Sahu said a written complaint had been received from the woman. The internal complaints committee, which comprises nine members, will inquire into the matter. Action will be initiated as per the recommendation of the committee which will meet on August 28.