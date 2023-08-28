CM Naveen Patnaik, Pradhan condole Padmashree Jayanta Mahapatra’s demise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of renowned author and poet Padmashree Jayanta Mahapatra. The chief minister announced that the late poet will be cremated with full state honours on Monday. Describing Mahapatra as a legendary author and poet, who was a genius in both English and Odia literature, the chief minister said he had successfully elevated the level of Odia literature.

“His intellect and knowledge was a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in English. His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life”, the chief minister added. The chief minister wished peace and tranquillity for the departed soul and expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too condoled the death of the great litterateur. His writings talked about Odisha and he narrated the journey of life of common people through his poems, he said adding the literary field has lost a bright creator with Mahapatra’s death.

National BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda said Mahapatra’s poetry, rooted in the ethos of Odisha, served as a bridge between Indian culture and English verse. Describing Mahapatra as a true literary giant, Panda said his evocative reflections on life, love and loss will resonate for generations.

