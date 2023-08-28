Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik, Pradhan condole Padmashree Jayanta Mahapatra’s demise

National BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda said Mahapatra’s poetry, rooted in the ethos of Odisha, served as a bridge between Indian culture and English verse.

Published: 28th August 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Mahapatra

Jayanta Mahapatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and sorrow on the demise of renowned author and poet Padmashree Jayanta Mahapatra. The chief minister announced that the late poet will be cremated with full state honours on Monday. Describing Mahapatra as a legendary author and poet, who was a genius in both English and Odia literature, the chief minister said he had successfully elevated the level of Odia literature.

“His intellect and knowledge was a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in English. His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life”, the chief minister added. The chief minister wished peace and tranquillity for the departed soul and expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan too condoled the death of the great litterateur. His writings talked about Odisha and he narrated the journey of life of common people through his poems, he said adding the literary field has lost a bright creator with Mahapatra’s death.

National BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda said Mahapatra’s poetry, rooted in the ethos of Odisha, served as a bridge between Indian culture and English verse. Describing Mahapatra as a true literary giant, Panda said his evocative reflections on life, love and loss will resonate for generations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Padmashree Jayanta Mahapatra Poet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp