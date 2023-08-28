Cuttack Municipal Corporation to adopt IT to supervise sanitation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will soon adopt information technology (IT) to monitor and supervise sanitation activities in its 59 wards from September 1. While the required software for the purpose has already been customised, CMC deputy commissioner (sanitation) Sanjibita Ray presented its demo to Mayor Subhas Singh, CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and members of the health standing committee on Thursday. The IT-based monitoring and supervising system will be inaugurated on Local Self-Governance Day on August 31. As per reports, apart from over 100 sanitary workers of CMC, three outsourcing manpower agencies have been engaged to carry out cleaning and sanitation works in the 59 wards.

Boundaries of different localities

marked through google map

At present, several sanitary workers are allegedly just signing on the attendance sheet without attending to work. To check this, their attendance will be recorded with face recognition with geo-fencing through the IT solution application. This will enable the civic body officials to ascertain the place and time of the workers’ attendance on the dashboard. The system will also help track vehicles carrying garbage, GPS routes, allotted wards, kilometres travelled and idle time. Field supervisors will be required to use a mobile app for tracking and resolving issues.

Similarly, some Swachh Sathis allegedly have been neglecting their duties. In order to address the issue, a QR code-based door-to-door garbage collection system will be put in place. The Swachh Sathis will have to scan the QR code on the Digital Door Number (DDN) so that the civic body can keep track of them. This apart, the civic body will also be able to keep a tab on the weight measurement of waste in different Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) and Material Recovery Facilities(MRFs) through the IT solution application. Ward-wise boundaries have been marked with the help of Google Maps for the implementation of the IT-based application.

The civic body has also prepared a citizens app. People residing within CMC jurisdiction can download the app and send complaints. “Implementation of Information Technology in monitoring and supervision of all sanitation activities will help reduce manual intervention besides bringing transparency and efficiency in the sanitation system,” said Ray.

