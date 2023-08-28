Dharmendra Pradhan administers pledge to make India self-reliant by 2047

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday attended the ‘Mo Maati, Mo Desa’ programme at Harekrishnapur, the birthplace of freedom fighter Sarangdhar Das, and administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to people to make India a developed and self-reliant country by 2047.

Pradhan collected soil from the freedom fighter’s village and led a massive padayatra towards the meeting place. He also paid floral tribute to Das at his memorial. Addressing the gathering, the union minister said India will be developed and self-reliant only if people follow the pledge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the need to eliminate any trace of colonial mindset.

Pradhan further said he was fortunate to be at the birthplace of the revolutionary freedom fighter who was called the ‘Gadajat Gandhi’. He also paid homage to other freedom fighters of the undivided Dhenkanal district including Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, Baishnab Patnaik, Baji Rout, Purna Chandra Mahapatra, Benudhar Panda, Haramohan Patnaik and Laxmidhar Sahoo. On the occasion, he felicitated the kin of the freedom fighters.

Pradhan informed that he has written a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to release a postal stamp as a tribute to Das. He also assured the villagers of erecting a statue of the freedom fighter at Harekrishnapur. Among others, former MP Rudra Narayan Pani was present.

Union minister visits collector’s residence over crumbling school

Breaking protocol, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rushed to the residence of Dhenkanal collector Saroj Kumar Sethy and held a discussion on developing the primary school at Harekrishnapur. Pradhan’s visit to the collector’s residence came after villagers and students of Harekrishnapur complained about the dilapidated condition of the school. The union minister said he was pained to see the decrepit school. “I will draw the attention of the state government towards the development of the school.” Subsequently, he met the collector at the latter’s residence and submitted a memorandum seeking renovation of the school.

