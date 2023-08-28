GAA ties up with IIPA to improve training of government employees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gopabandhu Academy of Administration (GAA) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi to strengthen its ecosystem for capacity building of government employees and better governance.

The collaboration would lead to a collaborative framework between the two institutions and enhance the quality of the teaching and learning experience besides promoting leadership roles in public policy planning and execution. Director General of GAA Raj Kumar Sharma said the partnership with IIPA will help build the capacity of the training ecosystem at all potential intersections and avenues in the state as well as the nation.

“This will improve the knowledge, attitude and aptitude of public servants of the state and lead to constructive impact on the pace of good governance,” he said. IIPA provides technical skills in management, human skills for coordination roles and conceptual skills for taking up leadership roles.

Additional director of GAA Aradhana Das has signed an MoU with IIPA registrar Amitabh Ranjan to establish the collaborative framework.

Director General of IIPA Surendra Nath Tripathi, who had a series of discussions with GAA prior to the collaboration, said, the partnership will foster faculty exchange, joint research projects and share facilities for better outcomes.

A couple of days back, GAA had roped in Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM) to augment the training skills and competencies of government officials and establish cooperation between both institutions as knowledge partners in the field of academics, research and training. Director of Centre for Good Governance Shashank Grahacharjya and deputy director general of GAA Pratap Kumar Mishra were present.

