Home States Odisha

Harassment slur: Assistant professor of Sambalpur University suspended

In May this year, the accused assistant professor was placed under suspension over an alleged dispute with a student that had taken place around five years back.

Published: 28th August 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

suspended

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Sambalpur University on Sunday suspended an assistant professor after he was accused of mentally harassing a female colleague. Registrar of the university Nruparaj Sahu said the suspension should not be regarded as punishment. It is a preventive action to stop the male teacher from influencing the investigation. The internal complaint committee of the university will inquire into the matter.

The committee will meet on Monday and take a decision on the action to be taken against the accused teacher. In May this year, the accused assistant professor was placed under suspension over an alleged dispute with a student that had taken place around five years back.

In her complaint addressed to the university vice-chancellor, the woman teacher, also an assistant professor, alleged that the accused was mentally harassing her for no reason since 2016. The accused colleague, she claimed, even came to the department in an inebriated condition during office hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University Harrasment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp