International tennis player Debasis Sahoo to get Ekalabya Puraskar 2023

Debasis, a rising tennis talent has four international and 11 titles at the national level to his credit. He will get a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation at the Ekalabya Puraskar ceremony.

International tennis player Debasis Sahoo. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: International tennis player Debasis Sahoo will be conferred the 31st Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2023. Besides athlete Bapi Hansda and weightlifter Jyoshna Sabar will also be felicitated for their remarkable performances in various International and national events.

Chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee and Trustee of IMPaCT Baijayant Panda said, “IMPaCT has been in continuous pursuit to recognise and foster excellence in sports and literature besides contributing to the general welfare of the society at large. Ekalabya Puraskar is instituted to encourage and inspire young sportspersons of the state to perform in national and international arena”.

Debasis, a rising tennis talent has four international and 11 titles at the national level to his credit. He will get a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation at the Ekalabya Puraskar ceremony to be held at a later date. Similarly, Hansda and Jyoshna Sabar will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each along with citations.

Ekalabya Puraskar, instituted by IMPaCT, in the year 1993 and managed by IMFA, the leading Ferro Alloys producer in the country, has come a long way to be recognised as the most prestigious sports award of Odisha, drawing parallels with many national awards.

