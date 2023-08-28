Malnutrition whiff in death of two kids in Nagada area of Jajpur’s Sukinda block

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Suspected malnutrition deaths have been reported once again in Nagada area of Jajpur’s Sukinda block. Two children of Taladiha Basti in Guhiasal village reportedly died due to malnutrition on Thursday. The deceased are four-year-old Thakura, son of Amin Pradhan and three-year-old Mita, daughter of Raibari Pradhan. Guhiasal is a neighbouring village of Nagada which had reported the death of over 20 children due to malnutrition in 2016.

Amin said small blister-like rashes appeared on his son’s body a week back. “Boils developed on his skin following which he suffered from fever and rigors. Subsequently, he started to pass blood in his stool before breathing his last on Thursday,” he alleged.

Similarly, Mita’s mother Usha Pradhan said, “My daughter was suffering from loose motion since Monday. I consulted the local traditional healer who treated her with plant roots and leaves. However, there was no improvement in her condition. Subsequently, Mita died on Thursday night,” she claimed.

A former sarpanch on condition of anonymity said the symptoms of Thakura and Mita were similar to that of the children who died due to malnutrition in 2016.“In 2016, the children who were suffering from malnutrition had swollen bellies, sunken eyes and thin arms. First, boils or blisters appeared on the bodies of the children following which they suffered from fever and loose motion which continued till their death,” he said.

Contacted, the child development project officer of Sukinda block Bijaylaxmi Marandi said she had no news of the death of the two children in Guhiasal village. Notably, Nagada, a hilltop village, hogged the national headlines after over 20 children belonging to the Juang tribe died due to malnutrition in 2016.

