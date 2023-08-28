Man arrested for making obscene calls to actresses in Odia film industry

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cyber and Economic Offences police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly impersonating famous Ollywood directors and making obscene calls to female actors of the Odia film and television industry.

Briefing media persons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said the accused, Mithun Kumar Bhoi of Kudasahi village within Cuttack Sadar police limits played negative characters as supporting villains in Odia films. He had obtained the mobile phone numbers of several actresses and initially chatted with them on WhatsApp pretending to be a director.

Later, he used to make obscene video calls to the actresses with the intention of extracting money by threatening to defame them. “Mithun had opened a fake WhatsApp profile in the name of an Odia film producer. He used to target new female actors by making obscene video calls to them from his fake social media account,” said Mishra.

Odia film director and producer Sudhanshu Mohan Sahoo filed an FIR on July 22 alleging someone had created a fake account on WhatsApp using his photograph. He stated the accused was talking dirty with various women, including some film and television actresses.

Acting on the FIR, a team of cyber police arrested Bhoi and seized two mobile phones and some SIM cards from him. During the investigation, it was ascertained that Mithun belongs to Ollywood so it was easy for him to get the mobile numbers of actresses, especially of newcomers. After getting the numbers, he created WhatsApp accounts using the photos of the complainant and some other famous directors and actors in different mobile numbers of people from his village. More than 20 actresses so far have been victimised by him, informed Mishra.

CUTTACK: The Cyber and Economic Offences police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly impersonating famous Ollywood directors and making obscene calls to female actors of the Odia film and television industry. Briefing media persons, additional DCP Anil Mishra said the accused, Mithun Kumar Bhoi of Kudasahi village within Cuttack Sadar police limits played negative characters as supporting villains in Odia films. He had obtained the mobile phone numbers of several actresses and initially chatted with them on WhatsApp pretending to be a director. Later, he used to make obscene video calls to the actresses with the intention of extracting money by threatening to defame them. “Mithun had opened a fake WhatsApp profile in the name of an Odia film producer. He used to target new female actors by making obscene video calls to them from his fake social media account,” said Mishra.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Odia film director and producer Sudhanshu Mohan Sahoo filed an FIR on July 22 alleging someone had created a fake account on WhatsApp using his photograph. He stated the accused was talking dirty with various women, including some film and television actresses. Acting on the FIR, a team of cyber police arrested Bhoi and seized two mobile phones and some SIM cards from him. During the investigation, it was ascertained that Mithun belongs to Ollywood so it was easy for him to get the mobile numbers of actresses, especially of newcomers. After getting the numbers, he created WhatsApp accounts using the photos of the complainant and some other famous directors and actors in different mobile numbers of people from his village. More than 20 actresses so far have been victimised by him, informed Mishra.