Odisha: Ex-Phiringia IIC, two home guards booked for Cannabis transportation

On August 5, locals set Phiringia police station on fire accusing the cops of being hand-in-glove with ganja peddlers.

PHULBANI: A case was registered against the former Phiringia IIC and two home guards on Saturday based on a video showing ganja being transported in a police vehicle on August 3. Former IIC Tapan Nahak and home guards Prasanta Patra and Rabindra Digal have been booked under the NDPS Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Earlier, Nahak was transferred to the district police headquarters, Kandhamal after Phiringia police station was set afire by irate locals alleging the involvement of cops in the cannabis trade. The two home guards were also dismissed from service in this connection. Later, the IIC was placed under suspension. A senior police officer said the FIR was lodged after additional SP Lalit Pattnaik, the investigating officer, found prima facie evidence against the IIC and the home guards.

On August 5, locals set Phiringia police station on fire accusing the cops of being hand-in-glove with ganja peddlers. They said some cops were seen transporting the contraband in a police vehicle to deliver it to a drug peddler. The villagers also claimed that they had video evidence of the incident.

