5 Paradip Port Authority staff escape unhurt after being hit by cargo train

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Five employees of the Paradip Port Authority had a providential escape after a cargo train hit the vehicle they were travelling in at an unmanned railway level crossing here on Monday. None of the workers sustained any injury though the vehicle was dragged 30 metres by the train and damaged.

Sources said in the absence of gates or closed railway level crossing in the prohibited area of the port, commuters especially port employees or workers including drivers of different vehicles usually cross the space after checking the movement of trains. But on Monday, five employees of mechanical coal handling plant (MCHP) while crossing an un-gated and unmanned railway line were hit by a coal-laden train that hit their vehicle and dragged it to some distance. Eye-witnesses say there was no causality or injury since the train was moving very slow.

Meanwhile, the local coal handling plant workers have expressed dissatisfaction that their lives are under threat as no safety measures have been taken either by port or railway authorities. “Crores of rupees is generated by achieving record cargo operation but nothing has been done for installation of modern signals or erection of gates on railway lines in port prohibited areas,” they alleged.

In 2020, a driver was injured and the truck he was driving got crushed after colliding with a train wagon in the prohibited area of Paradip Port. Though trade union leaders had sought intervention of the Port authority to construct an overbridge near gate number four, their demands have allegedly been ignored.

Contacted, a port official said as per the preliminary report, the driver of the vehicle was at fault as he was trying to cross the railway track carelessly and he did not notice the train coming.

Area railway manager Paradip Kumud Kumar informed that they have not received any report about the mishap in restricted area of the port. “We will conduct an inquiry about the unmanned level crossings in port area and take steps for improvement of rail lines in the area,” he said.

