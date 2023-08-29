Contractor, son arrested for embezzling govt funds in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Monday arrested a class-A contractor and his son for allegedly siphoning off government funds amounting to Rs 34.14 lakh that was meant for construction of four hostels for scheduled caste (SC) students in Sonepur district. The accused, Bijay Agrawal and his son Deepak from Balangir were at large and caught from Rourkela. Bijay had given power of attorney to Deepak.

The father-son duo allegedly misappropriated government funds by carrying out substandard work of four 100-bed hostels in Sonepur. The Vigilance had received information that Bijay, in connivance with the employees of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited and others during 2019-2020, carried out substandard construction work of the 100-bed hostels for SC students in Sonepur and Balangir districts.

The SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department had signed a MoU with Hindustan Steelworks to construct the hostels for SC/ST students in undivided Kalahandi, Balangir and Koraput (KBK) districts. As per the MoU, Hindustan Steelworks was awarded a work order to construct 26 hostels (120-bed) for ST students in Rayagada district, eight hostels (100-bed) for SC students in Balangir, four hostels (100-bed) in Sonepur and three upgraded high school buildings in Bargarh district at an estimated cost of over `43.93 crore.

Hindustan Steelworks floated tenders for above projects and entered into an agreement with Bijay and his son Deepak for construction of 12 hostel buildings at a cost of `8.12 crore. The agreement included construction of four 100-bed hostels for SC students in Sonepur district at a cost of `2.71 crore. After receiving allegations of substandard work, Vigilance’s technical wing carried out an inspection at the hostels in Sonepur and detected deficiency, substandard quality and deviations in construction works.

Besides, it also came to fore that the thickness of the roof slab was less than what was specified and there were several patches of water seepage and cracks on the walls. The officials further noticed cracks on the floors, usage of substandard wood in place of the specified Sal and poor quality electrical and sanitary fittings.

A senior vigilance officer said the father-son duo hadn’t even deposited the royalty amount for the construction work they were awarded. “The accused were not present when the inspection was being carried out. The misappropriated amount is likely to increase during further assessment of the four buildings. The eight hostels in Balangir will be inspected in the coming days,” he informed adding, they are trying to ascertain whether a government official is involved in the matter.

